Gully Boy is India's Oscars 2020 entry; Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhasker congratulate Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer, Alia

FP Staff

Sep 22, 2019 09:23:54 IST

As soon as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, Bollywood fraternity rushed in to pour their wishes to the entire team for the feat. From Dia Mirza, Karan Johar, Anubhav Sinha to Swara Bhaskar and Uday Chopra, many celebs posted good luck messages on social media.

Expressing happiness over the film's selection in the Oscars 2020, filmmaker Karan Johar beamed with joy and tweeted, "My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!"

Elated by the news, actor Anil Kapoor congratulated the entire team on his Instagram story. "Congratulations Zoya Akhtar and team Gully Boy. This is just incredible!!" he wrote.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 09:25:26 IST

