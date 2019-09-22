Gully Boy is India's Oscars 2020 entry; Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhasker congratulate Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer, Alia
As soon as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, Bollywood fraternity rushed in to pour their wishes to the entire team for the feat. From Dia Mirza, Karan Johar, Anubhav Sinha to Swara Bhaskar and Uday Chopra, many celebs posted good luck messages on social media.
Expressing happiness over the film's selection in the Oscars 2020, filmmaker Karan Johar beamed with joy and tweeted, "My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!"
My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!!!! #GullyBoy all the way! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite Indian filmmaker! Well done boys @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid get the gold statue home!!! So excited !! @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial and the team!
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 21, 2019
Elated by the news, actor Anil Kapoor congratulated the entire team on his Instagram story. "Congratulations Zoya Akhtar and team Gully Boy. This is just incredible!!" he wrote.
This is the BEST news ever. #GullyBoy India's entry to #Oscars2020 Congratulations #ZoyaAkthar @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @kagtireema Please bring the Oscar home. ❤
— Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) September 21, 2019
Wooooohoooooo!!! Congratulations to Team #GullyBoy https://t.co/vEdG3TmV7l
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 21, 2019
Congratulations!!!
— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 21, 2019
Truly deserved #GullyBoy #Oscars2020 #apnatimeaaega @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @ZoyaAkhtarOff https://t.co/1fHVKsowyr
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 21, 2019
Yayyyyyyy #GullyBoy go kill it!!!
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 21, 2019
From India to Oscars “Apna Time Aayega” #GULLYBOY by Zoya Akhtar
congratulations @ZoyaAkhtarOff @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @MrVijayVarma 2019 India’s entry to @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/M5TfilEyFO
— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) September 21, 2019
Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 09:25:26 IST