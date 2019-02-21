Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's rap drama earns Rs 95.25 cr in opening week

A week into its release, Gully Boy is slowly crawling towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film minted Rs 6.05 crores on its seventh day, pushing its aggregate total to Rs 95. 25 crore. The Zoya Akhtar directorial, based on Mumbai's underground rap culture, has performed consistently well at the box office ever since it hit screens on Valentine's Day.

#GullyBoy dips on Day 7... Metros strong, mass circuits weak... Will touch ₹ 💯 cr on Day 8... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Verma, Gully Boy has performed remarkably well in metropolitan circuits, trade analysts have pointed out. It is being conjectured that if it continues its pace, Gully Boy will enter the Rs 100 crore club on day 8.

The film garnered rave reviews for its depiction of a Muslim rapper (played by Singh) who faces immense class struggle while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. It is loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy. The film has also become Singh's second biggest opener with Simmba ranking first with Rs 20.72 crore. Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike is still earning big bucks at the box office, even on the sixth week of its release. The film amassed Rs 229.77 crore on Wednesday, and is expected to cross Rs 230 crores at the domestic box office by Thursday.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is witnessing never-seen-before trend... The josh is intact and should gather momentum over the weekend... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.53 cr, Sun 3.24 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.34 cr, Wed 1 cr. Total: ₹ 229.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 15:25:10 IST