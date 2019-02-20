Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film rakes in Rs 89 cr in six days

Zoya Akhtar's ode to Mumbai's rap circuit, Gully Boy, has been holding firm at the box office. The musical drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, raked in Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday. Its six day total now stands at Rs 89.15 crore.

#GullyBoy is getting substantial chunk of revenue from metros... Mumbai circuit is super-strong... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 89.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

Trade analysts noted that the film has been doing especially well in metropolitan cities, particularly Mumbai. The film is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai-based rappers DIVINE and Naezy, which explains the its popularity in the city.

The film garnered rave reviews for its depiction of a Muslim rapper (played by Singh) who faces immense class struggle while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. Bhatt plays a medical student and his lover in the Excel Entertainment production. The film has also become Singh's second biggest opener with Simmba ranking first with Rs 20.72 crore.

Gully Boy first premiered at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival where it received thundering rounds of applause.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 15:10:40 IST