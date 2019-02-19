Gully Boy: Amul tweaks film's popular 'Apna Time Aega' dialogue in its doodle dedicated to Zoya Akhtar's film

Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi among others, has created considerable buzz. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is garnering praise across the board with some critics even claiming that this may be Zoya's best film till date.

The film recently got another recognition when Amul came up with a doodle based on the feature. The brand is often known to publish doodles on topical issues, whether it be celebrity weddings, film releases or any other significant event.

The doodle features the three main characters of the film, MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Murad (Ranveer Singh) and Safeena (Alia Bhatt) holding a slice of bread and butter. The caption tweaks the one-liner of the film, "Apna Time Aega" to "Apna Time Hai... Khayega!"

Chaturvedi, who has been receiving praise for his portrayal of the unabashed rapper in the film, posted the image on his Instagram story saying, “Bachpan se ye billboards dekhein hai. Aur aaj” ("Have seen these billboards since childhood, and today...") followed by a heart emoji.

Ranveer also shared the poster on Instagram, captioning it, "Ek number."

Gully Boy has earned above Rs 70 crore in the opening weekend.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 10:13:33 IST