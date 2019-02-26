Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma expresses gratitude after receiving congratulatory note from Amitabh Bachchan

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is being lauded for its craft, and poignant performances by not only Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt (the lead pair) but also the ensemble cast including actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma among others.

Recently, a few lucky members of the cast and crew received handwritten congratulatory notes from Amitabh Bachchan for their performance in the film based on underground rap scene in India. Previously, Siddhant had shared an image of the bouquet and flowers that Bachchan sent over, with a personalised note. This was followed by similar posts from Ranveer and Alia. Vijay Varma seems a new entrant to the group now.

Sharing his note as well, Varma posted on his social media account. Excited and humbled, Varma commented, "Thappa lag gaya" (It is sealed now), probably alluding to the actor's final 'arrival' of sorts in the Hindi film industry.

That’s it! Thappa lag gaya:) I’m so honoured and touched by your kind gesture @SrBachchan sir. It took me some time to process this one. Always in awe and love🙏🏻 #Gullyboy #Moeen pic.twitter.com/MIzBPFxy36 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) February 24, 2019

The performance of Gully Boy at the box office also seems indomitable. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its first week at the theatres.

