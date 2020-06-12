You are here:

Gulabo Sitabo Twitter review: From 'flagbearer of OTT revolution' to 'boring', netizens stand divided on the film

FP Staff

Jun 12, 2020 12:40:27 IST

Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is out on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and Twitterverse is exploding with comments.

Also read on Firstpost — Ahead of Gulabo Sitabo, ranking all Shoojit Sircar films, from Vicky Donor to Piku and October

The movie, upon its midnight release, is getting many positive nods from the netizens, especially for the exceptional performance by the lead actors.

Also read on Firstpost — Before Gulabo Sitabo, a look at how Shoojit Sircar brought the politics of caregiving to Hindi cinema

Sharing a character picture of Bachchan from the movie, a user wrote on Instagram,

While another called the film "the flagbearer of OTT revolution."

Dubbing the Sholay actor and Khurranna's performance as "brilliant," another user wrote,

The newly released movie saw the Bala actor sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time. Bachchan, in the film, plays the role of Mirza, the landlord. On the other hand, Ayushmann essay the role of tenant Baankey. The movie revolves around the character Mirza taking the legal route to evict his tenant, Baankey, from his haveli. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. While many raved the movie for its theme and originality, some Twitter users also mentioned that the film didn't mark up to their expectations and found it "boring."

Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors.
Another tweeted:

Gulabo Sitabo was slated to hit the screens on 17 April but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

Also read on Firstpost — Shoojit Sircar on Gulabo Sitabo going digital: 'It was not an easy decision but this is the way forward'

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 12:43:19 IST

tags: Aayushmann Khurrana , Amazon Prime , Amazon prime Video , Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gulabo Sitabo , NowStreaming , Shareworthy , Shoojit Sircar , Twitter , Twitter review


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi accused of plagiarism; producers say it's ‘deliberate attempt to malign, damage film’

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi accused of plagiarism; producers say it's ‘deliberate attempt to malign, damage film’

Shoojit Sircar on Gulabo Sitabo going digital: 'It was not an easy decision but this is the way forward'

Shoojit Sircar on Gulabo Sitabo going digital: 'It was not an easy decision but this is the way forward'

Ahead of Gulabo Sitabo, ranking all Shoojit Sircar films, from Vicky Donor to Piku and October

Ahead of Gulabo Sitabo, ranking all Shoojit Sircar films, from Vicky Donor to Piku and October