Gulabo Sitabo Twitter review: From 'flagbearer of OTT revolution' to 'boring', netizens stand divided on the film

Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is out on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and Twitterverse is exploding with comments.

The movie, upon its midnight release, is getting many positive nods from the netizens, especially for the exceptional performance by the lead actors.

Sharing a character picture of Bachchan from the movie, a user wrote on Instagram,

While another called the film "the flagbearer of OTT revolution."

No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have ❤️ Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution pic.twitter.com/atXOZiKpTM — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 11, 2020

Dubbing the Sholay actor and Khurranna's performance as "brilliant," another user wrote,

Now Watching #GulaboSitabo and so far I am enjoying the dialogues of the films and banter between @ayushmannk and amitabhbachchan is so real. Vijay Raaz, as Gyaneshwar is top class. #GulaboSitabo #review ; reminds… https://t.co/K7Mkh2b0P1 — Pushpendra Pandya (@peculiarblend) June 12, 2020

The newly released movie saw the Bala actor sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time. Bachchan, in the film, plays the role of Mirza, the landlord. On the other hand, Ayushmann essay the role of tenant Baankey. The movie revolves around the character Mirza taking the legal route to evict his tenant, Baankey, from his haveli. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. While many raved the movie for its theme and originality, some Twitter users also mentioned that the film didn't mark up to their expectations and found it "boring."

Very boring movie,#GulaboSitaboreview. Ayushman is looking dull in this movie. His energy level and awesomeness are missing. Thanks for releasing in ott and saving my money. It would be a disaster if released in theatres. The story itself weak and slow screenplay. #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/8SHTLVjTtu — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) June 11, 2020

Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors.

Another tweeted:

Most Boring Film ever.

Thank God it was not released in Theaters.

Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between.

Why did they even make it?#GulaboSitabo — Shitiz (@Shitiz_Sriv) June 11, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo was slated to hit the screens on 17 April but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

(With inputs from Asian News International)



Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 12:43:19 IST

