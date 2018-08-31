You are here:

Gul Panag will reportedly play a sports coach in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2

FP Staff

Aug,31 2018 17:58:23 IST

Punit Malhotra's sequel of 2012 Karan Johar film Student of the Year will witness a new addition to the cast. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, former beauty pageant holder Gul Panag will be featuring in the film.

Gul Panag. File image

Gul Panag. File image

The actress, who has appeared in critically acclaimed films Dor and Manorama Six Feet Under, will be seen on screen three months after the birth of her child, playing the character of a sports coach, akin to the role played by Ronit Roy in the franchise’s first instalment. Samir Soni will be seen portraying the character of the principal, essayed by Rishi Kapoor in the original.

A source had revealed to the publication that the Student of the Year makers were in search of an actress who knew how to ride a bike. Gul Panag began shooting in May, joining the team during its Mussoorie schedule. The film has also been shot in Dehradun's Forest Research Institute, which has been shown as Saint Teresa school in the film.

The Karan Johar production will mark the acting debuts of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya as well as  television actress Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff.

The shooting for the much-anticipated Student of the Year (SOTY) 2 will be completed by September-end, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 10 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 17:58 PM

tags: #Ananya Panday #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gul Panag #Student of the Year 2 #tara sutaria #Tiger Shroff

also see

Janhvi Kapoor on competing with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: It's easy to co-exist if you're doing good work

Janhvi Kapoor on competing with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: It's easy to co-exist if you're doing good work

Tiger Shroff to feature in music video composed by Armaan, Amaal Mallik

Tiger Shroff to feature in music video composed by Armaan, Amaal Mallik

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer Siddharth Anand film goes on floors; YRF film to release on 2 October, 2019

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer Siddharth Anand film goes on floors; YRF film to release on 2 October, 2019