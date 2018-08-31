Gul Panag will reportedly play a sports coach in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2

Punit Malhotra's sequel of 2012 Karan Johar film Student of the Year will witness a new addition to the cast. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, former beauty pageant holder Gul Panag will be featuring in the film.

The actress, who has appeared in critically acclaimed films Dor and Manorama Six Feet Under, will be seen on screen three months after the birth of her child, playing the character of a sports coach, akin to the role played by Ronit Roy in the franchise’s first instalment. Samir Soni will be seen portraying the character of the principal, essayed by Rishi Kapoor in the original.

A source had revealed to the publication that the Student of the Year makers were in search of an actress who knew how to ride a bike. Gul Panag began shooting in May, joining the team during its Mussoorie schedule. The film has also been shot in Dehradun's Forest Research Institute, which has been shown as Saint Teresa school in the film.

The Karan Johar production will mark the acting debuts of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya as well as television actress Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff.

The shooting for the much-anticipated Student of the Year (SOTY) 2 will be completed by September-end, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 10 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 17:58 PM