Guilty Minds trailer starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra is out
Prime Video Unveils the Trailer of its First Legal Drama, Amazon Original Series Guilty Minds, Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the Lead.
Prime Video today launched the trailer of its upcoming legal drama, Amazon Original Series Guilty Minds, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur) and Varun Mitra (Jalebi, Tejas) in the lead. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey. The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Girish Kulkarni and Saanand Verma.
Launched at a prestigious Law College in Mumbai in the presence of students and faculty from the institute, the trailer launch was accompanied by a panel discussion featuring Lawyers Monica Datta, Ravindra Suryawanshi, Creator and Director Shefali Bhushan, Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra and moderated by Dr. Paritosh Basu, Senior Professor and Chairman, MBA Law, NMIMS.
Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video says that, “The phenomenal performances by our actors have breathed life into the narrative, making Guilty Minds a truly thrilling and compelling watch.”
Co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui, Guilty Minds will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022.
