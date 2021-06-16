This week in trailers also include Grahan, Monsters At Work on Disney+ Hotstar, and Dhoop ki Deewar on Zee5.

This week in trailers, we look at Guillermo del Toro's animated feature Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans, Netflix's Fear Street trilogy. The streamer has also released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atypical. In Searchlight Pictures' The Eyes of Tammy Faye, actors Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain transform themselves into infamous televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Check out all the trailers here

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain as infamous televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The official synopsis reads as, "In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker (Garfield), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, idiosyncratic singing, and eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.”

Fear Street

Netflix has unveiled the first full trailer for its slasher horror trilogy Fear Street, an adaptation of the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. The three films, titled Part 1: 1994, Part 2: 1978 and Part 3: 1666, will roll out over three consecutive weeks in July. Fear Street stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Ryan Simpkins, and Ashley Zukerman among others.

The official synopsis reads, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets."

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans

Netflix has released the trailer for the Guillermo del Toro-executive produced and co-written Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans. According to Deadline, The movie is set in the world created by del Toro in his epic Emmy-winning Tales Of Arcadia trilogy. In the animated fantasy adventure, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the centre of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now, the heroes from the Trollhunters series team up in their most epic adventure yet, where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans will premiere on Netflix on 21 July.

Atypical Season 4

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atypical, revolving around Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young man who has autism spectrum disorder. The trailer teases new beginnings as well as challenges for Sam as he moves to a new home, taking another step towards independence. His mother, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), doesn’t hide how proud she is. However, if moving out of his mother’s house and getting to college wasn’t stressful enough, Sam will have to face academic probation as he tries to figure out what he really wants for his future.

Atypical Season 4 is set to premiere on 9 July.

Monsters At Work

20 years since Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. released in theatres, the studio is launching a new spin-off series titled Monsters At Work. The series will see John Goodman and Billy Crystal reprise their roles as lovable monsters James P Sullivan and Michael Wazowski respectively. While Monsters at Work was initially scheduled to launch on Disney+ on 2 July, it’s now been announced that the release date has been changed to 7 July.

The series will now centre around a new character named Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and has always dreamed of becoming a Scarer. However, when he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, he discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Grahan

Grahan, a mystery drama starring Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain, is set to be released on 24 June on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Inspired by author Satya Vyas' popular novel Chaurasi, the series traverses two tales set apart by three decades but connected by one truth.

The eight-episode Hotstar Special is about a young IPS Officer Amrita Singh (Hussain) who is handed over a special investigation from the past only to discover her father Gursevak (Malhotra) in the centre of this case, the official synopsis of the show read.

Produced by Jar Pictures, Grahan is directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

Dhoop Ki Deewar

ZEE5 is set to premiere its Original series Dhoop Ki Deewar, starring Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir. The series, which debuts on 25 June, follows the grief-stricken lives of Indian Vishal (Mir) and Pakistani Sara (Aly) who lose their loved ones in war. As they both experience the same struggles and sorrow they find comfort in each other, reports Variety.