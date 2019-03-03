Guillermo del Toro to write, direct action film, Zanbato; movie to be bankrolled by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot

Los Angeles: Guillermo del Toro is set to direct the action movie Zanbato, which will be produced by JJ Abrams.

Del Toro confirmed the news Friday on Twitter, revealing that the project has been secretly in the works for past six years. He will also be penning the script.

This has been in developmwnt for the last 6 years or so! Thanks to JJ maximum security system, it had not leaked. We are still developing steadily. Stay tuned here for news on which project SHOOTS next. Pinocchio btw is already in active prepro in Portland, OR https://t.co/Pd6wLXL5Wv — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 1, 2019

"We are still developing steadily. Stay tuned here for news on which project SHOOTS next," the Oscar-winning filmmaker added.

According to Variety, Zanbato centers on a young girl with lethal fighting skills. The logline is under wraps.

Del Toro also gave an update on Netflix's Pinnochio saying it is "already in active preproduction in Portland".

It will be his animated feature film directing debut in a stop-motion musical version of the classic children's tale about a puppet who wants to be a real live boy. The movie is set in Italy during the 1930s, when fascism was on the rise.

Del Toro is also attached to write and produce Pinnochio.

