Guillermo del Toro to adapt Pan’s Labyrinth into dark fantasy novel The Labyrinth of the Faun

FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 14:49:08 IST

The Shape of Water director and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro has collaborated with New York Times bestselling author Cornelia Funke to convert his popular film Pan’s Labyrinth into a detailed, dark fantasy novel for readers of all ages. The book, titled The Labyrinth of the Faun, will also have illustrations and magical short stories which discuss the folklore of this world.

The narrative of the novel is set to transport readers into a dark and sinister world which is plagued by war. The magical world abounds in characters like trickster fauns, murderous soldiers, child-eating monsters, courageous rebels, and a long-lost princess hoping to be reunited with her family.

In del Toro's film, the quirky fairy tale coincides with an era of Spanish fascism as a 11-year-old girl unwittingly gets involved in a feud. Her only escape then is the labyrinth that allows her to fulfill the prophecy of a lost princess returning to her rightful place, near her father.

The Labyrinth of the Faun is scheduled to release on 2 July this year.

