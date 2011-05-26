At the KKR vs Mumbai Indian party, almost every star and starlet upped the glam quotient despite the scorecard.

Mannat was where the action was on Wednesday night where a party bus full of cricketers attended King Khan's house party — from Jacques Kallis to Brett Lee to Wasim Akram to who have you from the cricketing world.

And of course, when SRK throws a bash, impromptu or not, Bollywood's glam posse makes up the largest contingent on the dance floor. Karan Johar, the birthday boy, who celebrated another year of getting richer, drove in with director Ayaan Mukherjee of Wake Up Sid fame. UTV’s head honcho Ronnie Screwvala attending a party is more newsworthy than SRK throwing one. He's all about the business of cinema, not so much for the night outs.

Malaika Arora-Khan and Karisma Kapoor — the fittest mommies came together sans their husbands. Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan looked good in a short dress even as husband Abhishek looked a tad hot and bothered. Avantika and Imran Khan came with director Puneet Malhotra. Till the fly on the wall spills out what went on inside the walls of Mannat, take a look at the pictures here.