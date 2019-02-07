You are here:

Gucci gets embroiled in racism row after shoppers criticise sweater's similarity to blackface

FP Staff

Feb 07, 2019 14:01:47 IST

Gucci recently faced serious backlash after shoppers complained that a particular women's jumper was similar to 'blackface'. The Italian fashion label was embroiled in a racism row when shoppers and online followers pointed out that the 'balaclava jumper', which depicted a cut-out at the mouth of the sweater, was outlined in red.

Gucci later apologised for the fashion faux pas and the item was pulled down from its website and stores.

New York Post reported Gucci's statement of apology where the brand said, "We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organisation and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."

Most followers on social media lashed out at the label for their insensitive aesthetics.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 14:01:47 IST

