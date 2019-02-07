Gucci gets embroiled in racism row after shoppers criticise sweater's similarity to blackface

Gucci recently faced serious backlash after shoppers complained that a particular women's jumper was similar to 'blackface'. The Italian fashion label was embroiled in a racism row when shoppers and online followers pointed out that the 'balaclava jumper', which depicted a cut-out at the mouth of the sweater, was outlined in red.

Gucci later apologised for the fashion faux pas and the item was pulled down from its website and stores.

New York Post reported Gucci's statement of apology where the brand said, "We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organisation and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."

Most followers on social media lashed out at the label for their insensitive aesthetics.

it pains me to see that most ppl cant even see what's wrong with these.... like... literally just look at them? white guy is wearing a turban, white girl wearin a sweater that looks a lil TOO close to blackface. — a (@ruinedbloodline) February 6, 2019

Yes...sadly we have to add #5. Gucci made a very racist sweater . I still can't figure out why tf they thought this was ok?! pic.twitter.com/WLRq32nQ2f — Davina Redfield (@davina_menifee) February 7, 2019

@gucci ur racist AF for this add. I remember studying racist advertisements from history in college that would never fly today. When ur sweater was advertised the 1st thing that came to mind was this soap! U knew exactly wtf u were doing and thats horrible #Facts pic.twitter.com/Bj6CWozzm2 — Proud Mommy #Survivor (@AuroraTheGoddes) February 7, 2019

So @gucci puts out a sweater that looks like blackface...... On Black History Month.... And then issues an apology because they didn't know that blackface images are racist. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G3HjPTIuuQ — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 7, 2019

