Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to 'wrap up' stories started in Vol 1, says director James Gunn

Director James Gunn says he plans to "wrap up" stories he started in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 with the upcoming third installment in the franchise.

Gunn has penned and directed both the Guardians... movies, and is all set to return for the third part soon after finishing The Suicide Sqaud re-imagining.

"If everything goes to plan it will wrap up the stories I started in Guardians 1," Gunn wrote on Instagram in response to a fan's question about the much-anticipated Marvel Studios project. He also said that the third film of the Guardians franchise is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, according to Comicbook.com.

Disney reinstated Gunn as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 in March 2019, almost a year after he was fired by the Marvel Studios' parent company after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release.

The franchise features Hollywood stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 11:03:14 IST