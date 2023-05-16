After launching the lyrical video of the title track Yaayum Gnaayum from the series Amazon Original anthology Modern Love Chennai, Prime Video dropped the lyrical video of yet another melodious song from its music album. Titled ‘Jingrudha Dhanga’, the song is composed and sung by Sean Roldan, while the lyrics are penned by Bakkiyam Sankar, telling us that love is in the air…albeit Chennai-style!

Featuring in the episode ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal’, the song beautifully captures the essence of the series, allowing the audience to delve into a world of emotions and relatable experiences. The melodious music and heartwarming lyrics will make the audience’s hearts mushy with love.

Following the success of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, Modern Love Chennai will explore relationships by pushing boundaries, and promises to warm your hearts while illustrating a blend of compelling stories set in Chennai. The series will stream on Prime Video starting 18th May.

