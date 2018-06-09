Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix series to center on Anna Delvey con story

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes will adapt for Netflix the viral story of Anna Delvey, a wannabe socialite who conned her way to a life of luxury.

Deadline reports Shondaland has acquired the rights to New York Magazine's The Cut article — that appeared on 28 May — titled 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' by Jessica Pressler. The article tells the story of how a young Russian woman named Anna Delvey duped New York City's most elite and richest to fund her high-society lifestyle. She bluffed her way into foreign trips, lavish hotel stays and even a multi-million dollar deal to open her own private club. She was eventually traced, arrested and charged with grand larceny. The 27-year-old is currently being held without bail at Rikers Island.

According to a report on The Wrap, she told Neff Davis, a hotel concierge she had befriended during her con job, that she wished Jennifer Lawrence or Margot Robbie would play her on screen.

Rhimes took her Shondaland production house away from Walt Disney Co’s ABC network to Netflix Inc to produce new content last August. She signed Shondaland to Netflix in a five-year contract.

Netflix has been spending billions of dollars on content to win new subscribers in a quest to become the world’s top movie and TV streaming service.

However, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder — ABC shows created under the Shondaland banner — continue to air in the US on ABC.

