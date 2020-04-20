You are here:

Greta Gerwig's Oscar nominated film Little Women will have its India digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 26.

Directed and written by Gerwig, the film is an adaptation of the classic, coming-of-age novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Set in an era post the American Civil War, the period-drama centres on Jo March, who reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen along with Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern, among others.

Little Women was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (for Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (for Pugh), and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2019 Oscars. It went onto win the Best Costume Design award at the ceremony.

According to Vanity Fair, in order to keep the adaptation authentic, Gerwig shot on location in Massachusetts, where the book is set. She searched for locations where the family could have lived and even shot in the schoolhouse where Alcott's father had once taught.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

