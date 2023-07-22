Jawan director Atlee had something to say post watching Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal‘. He tweeted- “#Bawaal , a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn

sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to

@PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew.”

Dhawan replied- “Thank u sir see u sooon.”

In an interview with Firstpost, the actors open up about the film, the preparation for the role and more.

Bawaal has references of World War II, how do you deal with war within yourself?

Varun: Aagar maan ka hi toh achha hai, agaar maan ka na ho toh bhi accha hai. My mother keeps telling me this too whenever I face any failure and whenever things don’t happen the way I expected to be. I believe in this. I always believe that god has some better plans for me or he is trying to save me from something catastrophic.

Honestly if I say, there are some health hacks that I follow now like cold water plunge and that helps me in thinking and you learn to breathe differently with the cold water and that helps you to deal with the stressful situation.

Janhvi: I seek comfort and advice mainly from my dad and my family. But there are times that I sulk for three to four days and then I am okay.

Lesson learnt from Bawaal and how do you deal with social media users and audiences becoming critics in their own way?

Janhvi: I started doing worthwhile work with a lot of turmoil and complications, but the simplicity and clarity with which this film was made was very refreshing. I realised one doesn’t really need to be complicated or convoluted all the time. I guess I don’t see it to be a downside that audiences are changing, in fact it helps me understand their sentiments better.