ndia’s most successful cricket captain and sports legend M.S. Dhoni is an inspiration to many, and for his fans here is some fantastic news – The big-ticket blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on 12th May across theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen,’ said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Disney Star.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story re-releases in theatres on 12th May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.