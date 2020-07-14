Entertainment

Grant Imahara, former host of Mythbusters, passes away aged 49; cause of death yet unknown

Grant Imahara was also a part of Drunk History, Sharknado 3, Marvel's animated series Avengers Assemble and Netflix's White Rabbit Project

FP Staff July 14, 2020 16:33:11 IST
Grant Imahara, the former host of Discovery Channel's show Mythbusters, passed away at the age of 49.

The news of the host's demise was confirmed to Variety by a spokesperson of Discovery.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Variety quoted the statement of the spokesperson.

The cause of the sudden demise of Imahara remains to be unknown. “I’m at a loss,” former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage said in a tweet.

Several noted personalities, including James Gunn and Craig Ferguson, mourned Imahara's death.

He was known for co-hosting over 200 episodes of Mythbusters and also for making robots and other electronic items required during the experiments on the show.

Imahara later joined Netflix's White Rabbit Project as the host where the team investigated on different topics like superpower technology, World War II weapons, heists, etc. through scientific experiments.

He was also seen in shows like Drunk History, Sharknado 3, and Marvel's animated series Avengers Assemble.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: July 14, 2020 16:33:11 IST

