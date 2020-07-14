Grant Imahara, former host of Mythbusters, passes away aged 49; cause of death yet unknown

Grant Imahara was also a part of Drunk History, Sharknado 3, Marvel's animated series Avengers Assemble and Netflix's White Rabbit Project

Grant Imahara, the former host of Discovery Channel's show Mythbusters, passed away at the age of 49.

The news of the host's demise was confirmed to Variety by a spokesperson of Discovery.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Variety quoted the statement of the spokesperson.

The cause of the sudden demise of Imahara remains to be unknown. “I’m at a loss,” former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage said in a tweet.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Several noted personalities, including James Gunn and Craig Ferguson, mourned Imahara's death.

I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara pic.twitter.com/HkLYaBK1dw — Tory Belleci (@ToryBelleci) July 14, 2020

Just heard the terrible news about @grantimahara I am so shocked and sad. I will be forever grateful to him for designing, building and maintaining Geoff Peterson. Adieu pal. pic.twitter.com/NVOWKUij47 — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) July 14, 2020

Shocked to learn of Grant Imahara’s passing. Sad awful news! He was such a vibrant person with a big heart. Gone way too young. 😢 My condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP, Grant. 🙏🏼😢 @MythBusters pic.twitter.com/Xrbtm53iyx — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 14, 2020

Sometimes you open Twitter & the world just comes crashing down on you. Grant Imahara was a wonderful, funny, sincere, sweet guy. I can’t believe this. It’s heartbreaking. Rest In Peace, my friend. 💔 https://t.co/8WYtTcPac8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2020

He was known for co-hosting over 200 episodes of Mythbusters and also for making robots and other electronic items required during the experiments on the show.

Imahara later joined Netflix's White Rabbit Project as the host where the team investigated on different topics like superpower technology, World War II weapons, heists, etc. through scientific experiments.

He was also seen in shows like Drunk History, Sharknado 3, and Marvel's animated series Avengers Assemble.

(With inputs from Asian News International)