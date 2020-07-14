Grant Imahara, former host of Mythbusters, passes away aged 49; cause of death yet unknown
Grant Imahara was also a part of Drunk History, Sharknado 3, Marvel's animated series Avengers Assemble and Netflix's White Rabbit Project
Grant Imahara, the former host of Discovery Channel's show Mythbusters, passed away at the age of 49.
The news of the host's demise was confirmed to Variety by a spokesperson of Discovery.
"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Variety quoted the statement of the spokesperson.
Read the tweet from Discovery here
We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 💔 https://t.co/5k3GydZCzn
— Discovery (@Discovery) July 14, 2020
The cause of the sudden demise of Imahara remains to be unknown. “I’m at a loss,” former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage said in a tweet.
Read it below
I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020
Several noted personalities, including James Gunn and Craig Ferguson, mourned Imahara's death.
Check their tweets out here
I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara pic.twitter.com/HkLYaBK1dw
— Tory Belleci (@ToryBelleci) July 14, 2020
Just heard the terrible news about @grantimahara I am so shocked and sad. I will be forever grateful to him for designing, building and maintaining Geoff Peterson. Adieu pal. pic.twitter.com/NVOWKUij47 — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) July 14, 2020
Shocked to learn of Grant Imahara’s passing. Sad awful news! He was such a vibrant person with a big heart. Gone way too young. 😢
My condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP, Grant. 🙏🏼😢 @MythBusters pic.twitter.com/Xrbtm53iyx
— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 14, 2020
Sometimes you open Twitter & the world just comes crashing down on you. Grant Imahara was a wonderful, funny, sincere, sweet guy. I can’t believe this. It’s heartbreaking. Rest In Peace, my friend. 💔 https://t.co/8WYtTcPac8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2020
He was known for co-hosting over 200 episodes of Mythbusters and also for making robots and other electronic items required during the experiments on the show.
Imahara later joined Netflix's White Rabbit Project as the host where the team investigated on different topics like superpower technology, World War II weapons, heists, etc. through scientific experiments.
He was also seen in shows like Drunk History, Sharknado 3, and Marvel's animated series Avengers Assemble.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
