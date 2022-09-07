Grandfather Anil Kapoor is 'On top of the world'

While addressing his feelings about being a grandfather, the actor was elated and revealed that he is “on top of the world.”

After welcoming the newest member on 20 August, the entire Kapoor family is currently floating on cloud nine. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who spent most of their pregnancy tenure in London, embraced parenthood after the birth of their first baby boy at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The new parents in tinsel town are currently staying at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu. Now, it appears that the new grandfather is finding it hard to hold his horses when it comes to enjoying every bit of his new role and playing with his firstborn grandchild. While addressing his feelings about being a grandfather, the actor was elated and revealed that he is “on top of the world.”

In a recent conversation with The Times Of India, Anil Kapoor stated that the feeling of becoming a grandfather is incomparable to anything else in the world. The Times Of India quoted Anil Kapoor while sharing his excitement, “Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – ‘I feel on top of the world’.”

The actor, whose schedule is jam-packed with multiple projects, was quizzed if he gets enough time to spend with his grandson at home. Responding to it, Anil Kapoor revealed that while currently, he is very “busy wrapping up his assignments,” the “baby Kapoor Ahuja” is being taken care of by his grandmother Sunita Kapoor, mother Sonam, and father Anand.

However, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor added that he is “always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit (smiles).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the hit romantic comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also featured Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Next, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal. The movie, which is expected to hit the theatres next year, will see Anil Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parineeti Chopra. In addition, he also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

