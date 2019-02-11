You are here:

Grammys 2019: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga bag top honours; see full list of winners

The Grammy Awards 2019 kicked off 10 February with a group of powerful women, including Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga, describing the role of music in their lives — a display that came a year after female voices were somewhat muted at the 2018 ceremony. Kendrick Lamar and Drake were in the lead with seven and eight nominations, respectively. The ceremony's other categories were dominated by female musicians, including H.E.R., Cardi B and Janelle Monae, among others.

Here is the list of winners.

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Song of the Year

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Album of the Year

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lady Gaga - 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?'

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Best R&B Album

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Willie Nelson - My Way

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Best Dance Recording

Silk City and Dua Lipa feat Diplo & Mark Ronson - 'Electricity'

Best Country Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Best Reggae Album

Sting and Shaggy - 44/876

Best Rap Performance (Tie)

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake - 'King's Dead'

Anderson Paak - 'Bubblin'

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Childish Gambino - 'This is America'

Best Rap Song

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Best Rock Performance

Chris Cornell - 'When Bad Does Good'

Best Metal Performance

High on Fire - 'Electric Messiah'

Best Rock Song

St. Vincent - 'Masseduction'

Best American Roots Song

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Best Alternative Music Album

Beck - Colors

Best Rock Album

Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires

Best R&B Performance

H.E.R. feat Daniel Caesar - 'Best Part'

Best American Roots Performance

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Best Traditional R&B Performance (Tie)

Leon Bridges - 'Bet Ain't Worth the Hand'

PJ Morton feat Yebba - 'How Deep Is Your Love'

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai - 'Boo'd Up'

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile - 'By the Way, I Forgive You'

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters - Everything Is Love

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Justice - Woman Worldwide

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Greatest Showman

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'

​Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

Childish Gambino - 'This is America'

Best Music Film

Quincy

Best New Artist

Dua Lipa

