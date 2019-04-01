You are here:

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle reportedly shot dead in Los Angeles; Rihanna, Michael B Jordan pay tribute

FP Staff

Apr 01, 2019 09:48:54 IST

Washington: Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in the US city of Los Angeles on 31 March, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Nipsey Hussle. Image from Twitter

A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the deceased victim’s name, but told Agence France-Presse that a shooting on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said.

Just hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Long part of the underground rap circuit, the 33-year-old rapper struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for USD 100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap, his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap’s woman of the moment Cardi B.

Tributes to the rapper flooded social media, with Michael B Jordan, Drake, LeBron James, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, Raekwon remembering their fellow artiste.


Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a 🐐 Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey

Prayers to @laurenlondon and her family 💙🙏🏽

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 09:49:35 IST

