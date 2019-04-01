You are here:

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle reportedly shot dead in Los Angeles; Rihanna, Michael B Jordan pay tribute

Washington: Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in the US city of Los Angeles on 31 March, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the deceased victim’s name, but told Agence France-Presse that a shooting on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said.

Just hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Long part of the underground rap circuit, the 33-year-old rapper struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for USD 100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap, his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap’s woman of the moment Cardi B.

Tributes to the rapper flooded social media, with Michael B Jordan, Drake, LeBron James, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, Raekwon remembering their fellow artiste.

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

R.I.P To the king @NipseyHussle, my deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Raekwon Da Chef (@Raekwon) April 1, 2019

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 09:49:35 IST