Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' has earned her the Grammy for best pop solo performance

The Associated Press

A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

— Best pop solo performance: 'Drivers License', Olivia Rodrigo

— Best rock album: 'Medicine at Midnight', Foo Fighters

— Best rock song: 'Waiting On a War', Foo Fighters

— Best rock performance: 'Making a Fire', Foo Fighters

— Best rap song: 'Jail', Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

— Best rap album: 'Call Me If You Get Lost', Tyler, the Creator

— Best alternative music album: 'Daddy’s Home', St. Vincent

— Best traditional pop vocal album: 'Love for Sale', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

— Best pop vocal album: Olivia Rodrigo – 'Sour'

— Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

— Best R&B performance: (tie) Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

— Best music film: 'Summer of Soul'

— Best country song: 'Cold', Chris Stapleton

— Best country solo performance: 'You Should Probably Leave', Chris Stapleton

— Best pop/duo group performance - Doja Cat featuring SZA – 'Kiss Me More'

— Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

— Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

— Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

— Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

— Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

— Best dance/electronic recording: Rüfüs Du Sol – 'Alive'

— Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

— Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes

— Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

— Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

— Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

— Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

— Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

— Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

— Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”