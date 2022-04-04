Falguni Shah was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album Falu's Bazaar.

New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the best children's album category.

The Mumbai-born singer-songwriter took to Instagram to thank the Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammys, for the win.

The singer, known for her "modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-shaped vocal talent", was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album Falu's Bazaar.

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumrie under Kaumudi Munshi and semi classical music from Uday Mazumdar

According to her official website, she later continued studying under the late sarangi/vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan, and later with the legendary Kishori Amonkar (Jaipur style)

Shah moved to the US in 2000 and her subsequent career there has led her to collaborate with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman, among others.