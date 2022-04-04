Grammy Awards 2022: Meet Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, winner of Best Children's album
Falguni Shah was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album Falu's Bazaar.
New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the best children's album category.
The Mumbai-born singer-songwriter took to Instagram to thank the Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammys, for the win.
The singer, known for her "modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-shaped vocal talent", was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album Falu's Bazaar.
Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumrie under Kaumudi Munshi and semi classical music from Uday Mazumdar
According to her official website, she later continued studying under the late sarangi/vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan, and later with the legendary Kishori Amonkar (Jaipur style)
Shah moved to the US in 2000 and her subsequent career there has led her to collaborate with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman, among others.
also read
Akshay Kumar on returning to the anti-hero mould with Bachchhan Paandey, and doing films for 'both art and commerce'
"I do message films. I do films to earn money. My producer earns, I earn. It's a win-win situation,” says Akshay Kumar.
On Parveen Babi's birth anniversary, remembering the vivacious actor who lived a lonely, isolated life
Parveen Babi who sparkled on-screen singing songs like 'Jawaani jaan-e-mann', was often lonely and frightened of exposure to the outside world
French actor Gerard Depardieu denounces Vladimir Putin's 'crazy, unacceptable excesses'
'Stop the weapons and negotiate,' Gerard Depardieu said, who has praised the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the past