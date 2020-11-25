Grammy Awards 2021 to be hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, announces The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah says he's honoured to be hosting The Grammys, a night 'celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors.'

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the upcoming show are revealed. It would mark Noah’s first time hosting the Grammys, which will be held on 31 January.

Check out the announcement here

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs! We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

Trevor Noah also shared the news on Twitter

In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together - Music. I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors! pic.twitter.com/rmFuBjWeJk — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 24, 2020

Earlier this year, Noah competed for his first Grammy Award: The 36-year-old Emmy winner was nominated for best comedy album with Son of Patricia, but lost to Dave Chappelle.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

Alicia Keys was the most recent Grammys host. Past hosts include James Corden and LL Cool J.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)