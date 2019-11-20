You are here:

Grammy Awards 2020 nominations: Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish vie for Album of the Year

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards was announced on 20 November by The Recording Academy. Five of the eight singers nominated for Album of the Year are women. Additionally, Lizzo and Billie Eilish have found a place in the ceremonies' "big four" categories.

Album of the Year:

I,I - Bon Iver

Norman (Expletive) Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year:

'Hey, Ma' - Bon Iver

'Bad Guy' - Billie Eilish

'7 Rings' - Ariana Grande

'Hard Place' - H.E.R.

'Talk' - Khalid

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo

'Sunflower' - Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the Year (songwriter’s award):

'Always Remember Us This Way' - Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna

'Bad Guy' - Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

'Bring My Flowers Now' - Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

'Hard Place' - H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris

'Lover' - Taylor Swift

'Norman (Expletive) Rockwell' - Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff

'Someone You Loved' - Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

'Spirit' - Beyoncé

'Bad Guy' - Billie Eilish;

'7 Rings' - Ariana Grande;

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo;

'You Need to Calm Down' - Taylor Swift

Here's a look at the other categories as well nominees:

— Best pop duo/group performance: Boyfriend, Ariana Grande and Social House; 'Sucker', Jonas Brothers; 'Old Town Road', Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; 'Sunflower', Post Malone and Swae Lee; 'Senorita', Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

— Best pop vocal album: The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish; Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande; No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran; Lover, Taylor Swift.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: Si, Andrea Bocelli; Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé; Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters; A Legendary Christmas, John Legend; Walls, Barbra Streisand.

— Best dance/electronic album: LP5, Apparat; No Geography, The Chemical Brothers; Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume; Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol; Weather, Tycho.

— Best rock album: Amo, Bring Me the Horizon, Social Cues, Cage the Elephant; In the End, The Cranberries; Trauma, I Prevail; Feral Roots, Rival Sons.

— Best alternative music album: U.F.O.F., Big Thief; Assume Form, James Blake; I,I, Bon Iver; Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend; Anima, Thom Yorke.

— Best urban contemporary album: Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy; Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition), Lizzo; Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow; Saturn, NAO; Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez.

— Best R&B album: 1123, BJ the Chicago Kid; Painted, Lucky Daye; Ella Mai, Ella Mai; Paul, PJ Morton; Ventura, Anderson .Paak.

— Best rap album: Revenge of the Dreamers III, Various artists; Championships, Meek Mill; I Am I Was, 21 Savage; Igor, Tyler, The Creator; The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae.

— Best country album: Desperate Man, Eric Church; Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire; Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies; Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett; While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker.

— Best jazz vocal album: Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek; Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn; Alone Together, Catherine Russell; 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding; Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band.

— Best jazz instrumental album: In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco; The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet; Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride; Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau; Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet.

— Best gospel album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin; Goshen, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore; Settle Here, William Murphy; Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans.

— Best Latin pop album: Vida, Luis Fonsi; 11:11, Maluma; Montaner, Ricardo Montaner; #Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz; Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

— Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album: X 100PRE, Bad Bunny; Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny; Indestructible, Flor De Toloache; Almadura, iLe; El Mal Querer, Rosalía.

— Best comedy album: Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan; Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres; Right Now, Aziz Ansari; Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah; Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: The Lion King: The Songs; Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Rocketman; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; A Star Is Born.

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

— Best music video: 'We’ve Got to Try', The Chemical Brothers; 'This Land', Gary Clark Jr; 'Cellophane', FKA twigs; 'Old Town Road' (Official Movie), Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus; 'Glad He’s Gone', Tove Lo.

— Best music film: Homecoming, Beyoncé; Remember My Name, David Crosby; Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis; Shangri-La, Various artists; Anima, Thom Yorke.

The Recording Academy's new president, Deborah Dugan, commented on the phenomenon as she announced the shortlist for best pop solo performance in Los Angeles. "Wow, that's a lot of women," she quipped. We'll discover who wins when the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, 26 January 2020, hosted again by Alicia Keys.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 21:09:56 IST