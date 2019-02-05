You are here:

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters

FP Staff

Feb 05, 2019 10:20:19 IST

K-pop sensation BTS will make an appearance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, reports Variety. The South Korean pop phenomenon will be presenting an award at the event.

BTS. Twitter/@MTVChart

The boy band has also been nominated for a Grammy this year in the Best Recording Package (artwork) category for their  2018 album, Love Yourself: Tear, making it the first K-pop group to secure the spot. The artwork was directed by HuskyFox’s Doohee Lee.

The music group has had a number of collaborations in the last year with high-profile artistes, including the likes of Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Andrew Taggart and Nicki Minaj. In May 2018, BTS became the first K-Pop group to top the Billboard 200 music charts.

The women nominees this year are Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello. Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the top Grammy contenders, earning eight and seven nominations respectively while Brandi Carlile is up for six awards. Childish Gambino has scored five nominations.

Album of the year nominees Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone will also perform at the ceremony, along with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay.

R&B star Alicia Keys has been roped in to host the 2019 GRAMMYs, which is all set to broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on 10 February.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 10:20:20 IST

