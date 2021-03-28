Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes’ drummer Steven William Johnson arrested on child abuse charges
Steven William Johnson was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.
The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges.
Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported.
Johnson was taken to the Limestone County Jail. Bond was set at $21,500. It was not clear if Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the charges. Managers for the band did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
An arraignment date is set for 7 April.
Johnson pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.
The Athens, Alabama-based band has been on hiatus since 2018, when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery, says he is 'recovering well'
Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his doctor and called the surgeries a "life changing experience."
Looking past rich legacy of the BBC, UK podcast companies draw inspiration from the US to become more diverse and ambitious
BBC, UK's prominent public broadcast company has long dominated the audio industry. But a few podcast companies are taking inspiration from America and finding investors to create new ripples in the industry.
Thanks to product placement, Korean dramas have found their most recurring character: the Subway sandwich
South Korea's stringent broadcasting regulations allowed product placement of local brands in 2010. But with the spike in popularity of Korean dramas, global brands like Subway are now vying for a spot.