Grammy Award nominee Khalid to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru as part of his world tour

International multi-platinum-selling R&B artist and Grammy Award nominee Khalid on Tuesday announced nine Asia dates as part of his Khalid Free Spirit World Tour. This will mark his first performance in India. BookMyShow and AEG Presents will bring the singer to the country.

His performance in Mumbai will take place on 12 April, 2020, and two days later in Bengaluru. Besides India, the Free Spirit World Tour will make its way to Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Here is the announcement

Khalid shared his excitement to perform for his Indian audience

this is going to be my first time in India wowowow thank u guys!!!! — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 3, 2019

The announcement of the tour comes a few weeks after he shared the single 'Up All Night', which he co-wrote alongside Digi and Chrome Sparks.

"'Up All Night' is a song that I wrote while on tour. It's really special to me and I''m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly. I've been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I'm working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon," the singer said in a statement, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Khalid's debut album American Teen came out in 2017, following which he released his second LP Free Spirit. His song 'Talk', produced alongside English electronic duo Disclosure, has received a Grammy 2020 nomination for Record of the Year.

A host of international artists have previously chosen India as a destination for their tours, including Bryan Adams, Dua Lipa, and Katy Perry.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 16:12:02 IST