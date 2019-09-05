Grace and Frankie: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin's Netflix comedy series to end after season 7

Streaming giant Netflix will bring Grace and Frankie to an end after its seventh season.

The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who find their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) reveal they are gay and leave the women for each other. Grace and Frankie was launched in 2015, making it the longest running show on Netflix with 94 episodes.

"We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet," Fonda and Tomlin said in a joint statement, according to Variety.

The announcement was also shared on Twitter.

The sixth season of the show will premiere on Netflix in January 2020. The cast of Grace and Frankie also includes Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, and Baron Vaughn.

