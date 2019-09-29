You are here:

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor sizzle on the red carpet

FP Staff

Sep 29, 2019 14:33:33 IST

The GQ Men of the Year awards 2019 was held in Mumbai Saturday (28 September) and several bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-Game  to the red carpet. From elegant gowns to suave tuxedoes and even oversized trenchcoats, the GQ Men of the Year awards witnessed celebs bring their stylish selves to the ceremony. Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among some of the celebrities to attend the event. While Ayushmann won the Actor of the year award, Sara bagged the Breakthrough artist honour.

Check out all the posts here.

Katrina Kaif wore a black and silver embellished power suit with long pointy black heels. She bagged the Rule Breaker of the Year award.


#GQAwards ✨

Sara Ali Khan chose a black dress with voluminous sleeves for the awards night. She was awarded with the Breakthrough Talent of the year trophy.


GQ : @shivangi.kulkarni : @adrianjacobsofficial @kunwarkavye ‍♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist : @lakshmilehr

Hrithik, who is coming off a successful stint with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, looked dapper in a black tuxedo accessorised with oval glares.

Shahid Kapoor bagged the Ultimate GQ Man trophy. He wore patterned black belted suit paired with joggers for the ceremony.

Ayushmann, who is on a winning spree with back-to-back releases, received the Actor of the Year award. He wore a printed suit and attended the event along with his wife, Tahira Kashyap.


: @shahidkapoor & @hrithikroshan have arrived at the #GQAwards. This is NOT a drill.

✨ @gqindia Styled by - @alliaalrufai Outfit - @sharnitanandwana Shoes - @charleskeithofficial Shot by - @sukiransingh

#AboutLastNight #GqManOfTheYearAwards @gqindia

