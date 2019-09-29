You are here:

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor sizzle on the red carpet

The GQ Men of the Year awards 2019 was held in Mumbai Saturday (28 September) and several bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-Game to the red carpet. From elegant gowns to suave tuxedoes and even oversized trenchcoats, the GQ Men of the Year awards witnessed celebs bring their stylish selves to the ceremony. Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among some of the celebrities to attend the event. While Ayushmann won the Actor of the year award, Sara bagged the Breakthrough artist honour.

Katrina Kaif wore a black and silver embellished power suit with long pointy black heels. She bagged the Rule Breaker of the Year award.



View this post on Instagram #GQAwards ✨ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 28, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

Sara Ali Khan chose a black dress with voluminous sleeves for the awards night. She was awarded with the Breakthrough Talent of the year trophy.

Hrithik, who is coming off a successful stint with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, looked dapper in a black tuxedo accessorised with oval glares.

Shahid Kapoor bagged the Ultimate GQ Man trophy. He wore patterned black belted suit paired with joggers for the ceremony.

Ayushmann, who is on a winning spree with back-to-back releases, received the Actor of the Year award. He wore a printed suit and attended the event along with his wife, Tahira Kashyap.

Roshni se pehle andhere mein bhi aankhen khuli rakhna. Par meri toh bandh hain roshni ki chakachaundh se.

Thank you @gqindia for “actor of the year.” #gqmen #gqawards #gqmenoftheyear #gqmenoftheyearawards201 pic.twitter.com/TF6w49jQPe — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 29, 2019



View this post on Instagram #AboutLastNight #GqManOfTheYearAwards @gqindia A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Sep 28, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 14:33:33 IST