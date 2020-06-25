Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with car accident, sustains minor injuries; actor says no police complaint filed

Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The actor confirmed the news with Indian Express saying, "My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches.”

The actor said that they have not lodged a police complaint because the driver apologised to them. He added that the car was from Yash Raj Films and they have an old relationship with them. The driver of the car is also safe, he revealed.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the accident happened at around 8.30pm. While Govinda’s son suffered a few minor injuries on his hand from the accident, the car was heavily damaged. Reports stated that the headlight of the car was broken as well.

Govinda reached the spot after the accident and even spoke to people who were around the sound, and had witnessed the collision, Times of India reported.

Meanwhile the actor recently celebrated 21 years of the comedy Haseena Maan Jaaeygi by sharing a poster of the film on Instagram. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra in the lead roles.

Here is his post

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 17:01:14 IST

