Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja dies of heart attack in Mumbai at age 34

FP Staff

Jan 24, 2019 19:02:22 IST

Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja, also known as Dumpy, died following a cardiac arrest on 24 January at age 34. He is producer Kirti Kumar's son.

Govinda and his nephew Janmendra Ahuja. Image from Twitter @FilmyMonkey

According to India Today, he collapsed after complaining of chest pain in the morning at his flat in Versova, Mumabi. He passed away on the way to the hospital. However, DNA reports that his body was sent for a post-mortem examination at 6.30 am. The last rites ceremony was performed Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai on the same day.

On hearing of his death, Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and other family members rushed to his residence. Shah told SpotBoyE, "Janwendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked."

Janwendra has directed Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega, which released in 2007. The film's cast included Govinda and Kader Khan.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 19:02:22 IST

