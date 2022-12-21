Govinda turns 59: Groove to some of the most iconic dance numbers of the original 'Hero No. 1'

Bollywood star Govinda turned a year older on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, and thus celebrates his 59th birthday this year. As the yesteryear star rang in his 59th birthday, he has already started receiving heartwarming wishes for his fans, friends, and co-stars from the industry. Holding a glorious and successful career in his time, Govinda made his debut in 1986 with Ilzaam and the rest is history. From portraying action roles to perfectly acing comic roles, the actor showed the world that he can single-handedly carry a film.

During his stint, he also featured alongside several famous actresses and went on to become a favourite among fans. Besides his excellent acting skills, Govinda also had some cool and crazy dancing skills, and his songs prove that. He was also considered one of the best dancers the industry ever had.

Speaking of which, on his 59th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his hit dance numbers which are popular to date and will definitely make you groove.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

A hit number from Govinda-Raveena Tandon starrer Dulhe Raja, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is still very popular among fans, thanks to its catchy lyrics and exciting music. Not to forget Govinda’s sassy moves in the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY_0SOlmrdY

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye‘ is another iconic dance number ‘from Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. From the signature step to their excellent expressions in the song, the number is a treat for all.

Husn Hai Suhana

How can one forget the favourite Bollywood jodi from the 90s? Yes, we are talking about Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The duo appeared in a couple of films and all were big hits. One such film was the 1995 film, Coolie No 1. While the film made it huge at the box office, its songs also became quite popular. One such song was the dance number ‘Husn Hai Suhana‘ featuring both the lead actors. The song has been also remade, but the original one still remains our favourite.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE1CavSI5TQ

Soni De Nakhre

Nobody can beat Govinda in his dance moves and quirky expressions. This was yet again proved when the actor teamed up with actor Salman Khan for the romantic-comedy film, Partner. While the film showed what Govinda is all about, one of its ‘Soni De Nakhre‘ also grabbed our attention. The goofy number and the actor’s dance moves are something that you can’t get out of your brain so easily.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFljvZMZI0U

Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

Another peppy number from the hit jodi of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was from the film, Coolie No 1. The song ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha‘ picturised the actors bantering in a lovable manner and was an immediate hit among fans. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, the song is still remembered by people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6iE8pJOg44