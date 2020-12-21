Govinda turns 57: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Urmila Matondkar, Sayani Gupta wish the actor
'Your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face', wrote Madhuri Dixit Nene for Govinda's birthday post.
Actor Govinda is celebrating his 57th birthday on Monday (21 December). The Bollywood actor, known for his slapstick comedy outings and dance moves, made his debut in 1986. From Coolie No 1, Raja Babu, Hero No 1 to Jodi No 1, the actor has played a number of remarkable and varied roles in his career.
On his birthday, a number of celebrities took to social media to wish the actor.
Check out the posts here
Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was Govinda's co-star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, shared pictures with the actor to wish him on his birthday.
Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine 😊 Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday 🎂@govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/CcyH1JaC0I
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 21, 2020
Urmila Matondkar, who has acted with Govinda in films like 1999's Hum TumePe Marte Hain and subsequently in Kunwara, the following year, also wished the actor.
It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday!
Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour!
All time favourite!
He just infused Joy!
— Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 21, 2020
He lights up this screen with his contagious energy. Happy Birthday @govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/MJgI61KXoc
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 21, 2020
