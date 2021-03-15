Govinda says he has a been a 'victim of nepotism', was mistreated by associates in film industry

Govinda opened up about being affected by the nepotistic practices of Bollywood, sharing that he has even witnessed Amitabh Bachchan struggle.

Actor Govinda, who used to rule the big-screen in the late 80s and 90s, does not make an appearance on screen. In an interview, the actor opened about the struggles in his career.

Govinda told ETimes about being mistreated by people from the film industry who were close to him, claiming that a conspiracy to sabotage his career was hatched against him.

The actor also opened up about being affected by the nepotistic practices of Bollywood, which coincided with the time he stopped getting work. Govinda added that he has even witnessed Amitabh Bachchan struggle in his career.

"In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around Rs 16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen," said Govinda.

Govinda further spoke about his animosity with nephew Krushna Abhishek, who has made fun of the actor on The Kapil Sharma Show. Govinda said Krushna is "spoiling his image" and does not understand Krushna's motivation to do so.

Govinda also revealed that he might soon make his digital debut. The actor said he has heard 3-4 projects and will be locking one soon.

Best known for his comic roles, Govinda was last seen playing a double role in Pahlaj Nihalani produced Rangeela Raja (2019).