Govinda on drifting away from films, and finding his feet in Bollywood again with Rangeela Raja

It’s difficult to decipher actor Govinda from his quotes. The persistent problem that scribes often encounter while interviewing the '90s star is the fact that he never gives a straight reply. Peppered with shuddh Hindi, his answers are more like enigmatic puzzles which are meant to be decoded. Govinda’s upcoming film, Rangeela Raja, unites him with producer Pahlaj Nihalani, 25 years after having delivered blockbusters like Ilzaam, Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam. However, Govinda believes in living in the present: “Now, you can’t recall the bygone era. At that time, I was a different person. Now, I have a different way of thinking and the entire ambiance of the film industry has changed. I only thank the almighty that it’s been 33 years of our association and the last film we worked together released 25 years ago. Despite everything, I am still a hero. I often say that in a population of a 100 crore people, there are hardly 100 heroes and thankfully, I am one of them,” says the actor.

The actor who once ruled the roost in the 90s is now having a tough time finding his feet again in a fickle industry. It’s odd to come to terms with the fact that the last Govinda film which set the box office on fire was Partner. It’s been a decade since and the actor is still to taste success. How does he view this phase? “It’s hard, its harsh but I have accepted it and I am loving it. If I were to develop deep-rooted feelings that give pain, then I would never be able to move ahead in life. At the same time, when we come out of this phase and stop feeling pain and unhappiness, we become a better person. Right now I am only enjoying my characters,” he says.

After having been part of the industry for more than three decades, the actor admits that films don't appeal to him anymore. He reveals that now more than films, he prefers watching scenes and often revisits the works of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor on his DVD player. When asked as to why he hasn't got the opportunity to work with established banners of the film industry, he reminisces about his initial days as a struggling actor. “When I joined the film industry, I was told that there were three-four reputed banners and I should only work with them. Later, I worked with everybody except those banners. I never got an opportunity to work in a film helmed by Raj Kapoor or Manmohan Desai. I had never imagined that the person I was working with would later become the next Manmohan Desai. Later, I decided that I would never approach them; if they they deemed me fit for a suitable character in their film, they would approach me.”

Govinda further reveals that he initially had approached every top director of his era for work but was kicked out from their offices every single time. “I was kicked out from so many places. I visited so many offices just to get work and they only thought of me as a struggling actor. I also engaged in fights in their offices. Their behavior of treating people was very different. They often used to ask me why I was standing at their office and my reply would be, 'bheekh mangne ke liye khada nahi hu.' The only thing I wanted at that time was work and they could have very politely said 'no', but you can’t play with a person’s emotions.”

The actor believes that if a biopic were to be made on him, the only actor who could play him on the celluloid is Ranveer Singh. He also believes that the Padmaavat actor is the next superstar. “People often ask me as to who will be the next superstar and the only name I come up with is Ranveer Singh. Ranveer’s base is built on honesty and he is someone who has climbed ladders to reach his current position. He is also a daring actor. It was during the screening of Padmaavat that I whistled for Ranveer and Deepika and I did it after years. The last time I had whistled for someone in a cinema hall was for Dharam ji and Hema ji.”

The actor regrets the fact that he could never enjoy his stardom during his salad days. “How can an actor enjoy his stardom when his own mother is a sadhu. I should have done it. I could have resorted to alcohol, visited places because one never gets their youth back. I should have enjoyed a little; I had responsibilities, so I could not. I had become like a mama’s boy. If I were to do it now, I am not sure what people will say,” says Govinda ruefully.

When asked about another film with Salman, he mentions that he is good guy and not everything should be equated with films. “When I had signed Partner, Salman had no clue about it. I had just come out of politics. David Dhawan, Sohail Khan and I had jointly decided that we will give a new image to Salman. I had put on so much weight at that time that any possibility of me in the lead role was completely ruled out and at the same time I was also not willing to appear along with other actors. It was then that we asked Sohail to convince Salman Khan to be the hero. I was to take care of the comedy part. I don’t share a great equation with most people,” signs off the actor.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 12:59 PM