GOT7 will become the first K-Pop group to appear as guests, perform on NBC's Today Show

In a moment of historical significance, GOT7 became the first K-Pop group to feature on NBC's Today Show, reports Forbes. The band is due to make an appearance on the show on Wednesday, 26 June. Despite the band's exhaustive publicity over US local channels, this will be the first time that GOT7 performs on a nationally televised channel.

The band has reportedly prepared a special track for their stint on Today Show.

Their appearance on NBC comes after the group's 2018 chart-buster 'Eyes on You' tour hit venues across North America, Asia, Europe and South America. The band also released their single 'Lullaby' in four different languages — Korean, English, Chinese and Spanish.

GOT7's appearance on the Today Show marks many firsts. It marks the first Korean group on the show and the first time K-Pop was acknowledged after Psy's appearance on the show to perform his viral track 'Gangnam Style'. It's also the first major television appearance for an artist under JYP Entertainment as earlier K-Pop groups have come on shows such as GMA, The Tonight Show, and The Late Late Show.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 15:38:21 IST