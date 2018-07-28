You are here:

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick won't be charged with sex crime; prosecutors cite insufficient evidence

FP Staff

Jul,28 2018 10:55:50 IST

Los Angeles: Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to file charges against Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after an investigation was conducted into rape allegations involving three women in 2014.

File image of Ed Westwick

File image of Ed Westwick

Prosecutors released a document outlining its decision on 27 July after celebrity website TMZ reported the decision involving the British actor.

Westwick's manager did not return a request for comment on 27 July.

In two of the instances, prosecutors said there were no witnesses who could sufficiently corroborate the allegations to support a case. In the third instance, the woman did not cooperate with investigators.

Actress Kristina Cohen said in November that Westwick sexually assaulted in 2014 and she confirmed filing a police report against the actor. In a lengthy Facebook post, Cohen had alleged that the rape occurred at Westwick's apartment. Cohen said she met Westwick for the first time when she visited the 30-year-old actor's apartment with her then- boyfriend who was friends with him.

In similar fashion to Cohen, Aurelie Wynn posted her story on Facebook describing how she went ‘through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick’ at a party in 2014.
Westwick at the time denied that he had raped or forced himself on any woman.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 10:55 AM

tags: #Aurelie Wynn #BuzzPatrol #Ed Westwick #Ed Westwick rape case #Entertainment #Gossip Girl #Hollywood #Kristina Cohen #rape allegation

also see

Watch: The Walking Dead releases season nine trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring familiar faces

Watch: The Walking Dead releases season nine trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring familiar faces

Couple's fiery trapeze act on America's Got Talent goes awfully wrong during judge cuts round

Couple's fiery trapeze act on America's Got Talent goes awfully wrong during judge cuts round

HBO green lights big screen adaptation of cult classic TV show Deadwood; shoot to start in October

HBO green lights big screen adaptation of cult classic TV show Deadwood; shoot to start in October