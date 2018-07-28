Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick won't be charged with sex crime; prosecutors cite insufficient evidence

Los Angeles: Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to file charges against Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after an investigation was conducted into rape allegations involving three women in 2014.

Prosecutors released a document outlining its decision on 27 July after celebrity website TMZ reported the decision involving the British actor.

Westwick's manager did not return a request for comment on 27 July.

In two of the instances, prosecutors said there were no witnesses who could sufficiently corroborate the allegations to support a case. In the third instance, the woman did not cooperate with investigators.

Actress Kristina Cohen said in November that Westwick sexually assaulted in 2014 and she confirmed filing a police report against the actor. In a lengthy Facebook post, Cohen had alleged that the rape occurred at Westwick's apartment. Cohen said she met Westwick for the first time when she visited the 30-year-old actor's apartment with her then- boyfriend who was friends with him.

In similar fashion to Cohen, Aurelie Wynn posted her story on Facebook describing how she went ‘through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick’ at a party in 2014.

Westwick at the time denied that he had raped or forced himself on any woman.

