Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted — National Geographic partners with celebrity chef for new food show

Gordon Ramsay, who has hosted shows like Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, and has been a judge on the American edition of cooking reality shows MasterChef and Junior MasterChef is now teaming up with Nat Geo for a new series titled Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered, reports Deadline.

The show will be produced by his own Studio Ramsay and will find the celebrity chef on an anthropology-through-cuisine expedition to discover different people, places and flavours around the world. Deadline reports that the show will premiere in 171 countries and 43 languages on National Geographic.

Each episode will cover three aspects - unearthing a country's culinary secrets as well as traditions and customs specific to the region and finally, the audience will witness Ramsay engage in a friendly cooking competition where he will pit his renditions of regional dishes against the classics. The series will see Ramsay completely soak in the local culture of a region to equip him with the knowledge to compete against local chefs and foodies.

Production for the show is expected to commence in fall of 2018. Apart from the aforementioned shows, Ramsay has also hosted a 2010 series with a similar premise, Gordan's Great Escapes, wherein he explored the cuisines of India and Southeast Asia.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:26 PM