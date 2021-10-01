Today’s Google Doodle, illustrated by Bangalore-based guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi, celebrated the 93rd birthday of Indian actor Sivaji Ganesan

Google is celebrating the 93rd birth anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan, by featuring a graphic doodle for him. Ganesan is remembered as one of India's most influential actors and was also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour for cinema.

The Google Doodle is curated by Noopur Rajesh Choksi, a Bengaluru-based artist. Sivaji's grandson, actor Vikram Prabhu shared the Doodle on Twitter. He mentioned in his post, "Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year”.

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏 https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

While talking to Times Now about his inspiration behind illustrating the doodle, Choksi said that she loved watching Ganesan portray a variety of roles on screen and was in love with his versatility. She also mentioned how she was totally in love with Ganesan's onscreen looks and wanted to represent the vintage Indian film typography in her poster.

Choksi added that she wanted to visualise and celebrate the timelessness of Ganesan's work through her doodle.

Born as Ganesamoorthy on 1 October, 1928, in Villipuram, Tamil Nadu, Ganesan left his home at the age of 7 to join theatre. Donning various roles as a theatre artist, he soon began to play lead roles. As per reports, Ganesan got his name 'Sivaji' when he essayed the role of the valiant Indian King Shivaji, in one of his theatre plays.

Ganesan made his debut in 1952 with Parasakthi and went on to appear in almost 300 films with a career that spanned for about five decades. He worked in nearly 288 languages which included Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. He received training in Bharatanatyam, Kathak and several other dance forms. Along with his other accomplishments, Ganesan was also the first Indian actor to win a Best Actor award at an international film festival in Egypt for his performance in Veerapandiya Kattabomman.

He passed away on 21 July, 2001, at the age of 72.