Google doodle pays tribute to legendary Indian actress Madhubala on her 86th birth anniversary

Google Doodle commemorates legendary Indian actress Madhubala's 86th birth anniversary on 14 February, 2019.

Born in Delhi, British Raj as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, Madhubala marked her debut in films at the age of nine with a minor role in Basant. The film also went on to become the highest grossing film of the year, reports News18.

Madhubala supported her family as a child actor before becoming a mainstream movie star. Her career as a leading lady started with the 1947 film Neel Kamal, where she starred opposite screen legend Raj Kapoor. The same year, she took the name Madhubala and appeared in nine films, including her breakout stint in Mahal.

Although she passed away of heart disease at a very young age, she is remembered for her portrayal of many nuanced female characters on screen. Her versatility enabled her to transform herself into almost any character. Her performance in the epic drama Mughal-e-Azam is still regarded as one of her best on screen appearances.

In her brief but extraordinary career, Madhubala garnered critical acclaim from all quarters. According to a report by NDTV, she was also named 'The Biggest Star in the World' by Theatre Arts magazine in 1952.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 08:52:38 IST