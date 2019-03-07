Good Omens trailer: Michael Sheen, David Tennant showcase incredible comic rapport as angel and demon

Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens is a masterpiece in the genre of fantasy-comedy. Amazon Prime Video's attempt at adapting the bizarre narrative into a six-part live-action limited series seems promising from the looks of the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday. Placing the narrative amidst the everlasting tussle between Aziraphale, the angel, and Crowley, the demon, Good Omens begins with their unfortunate yet hilarious conundrum when the two are sent to Earth in order to prepare for doomsday.

Gaiman wrote the series himself while Douglas Mackinnon directed it. Good Omens boasts of a strong ensemble, including Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Mireille Enos, among others.

Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) and David Tennant (Crowley) showcase their impeccable comic rapport which makes the exchanges between them, one of the high points in the trailer. Their mission is clear, to combat the Anti-Christ who patiently awaits to fulfill his apocalyptic destiny. Jon Hamm's Archangel Gabriel, however, has the best lines in the trailer.

As per an article in Collider, Frances McDormand will feature in the series as the voice of God, while Benedict Cumberbatch will voice Satan.

Good Omens launches on Amazon Prime Video on 31 May, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 16:38:47 IST