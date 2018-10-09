Good Omens teaser: David Tennant, Michael Sheen try to prevent the apocalypse in Neil Gaiman's new Amazon series

An angel and a demon join forces to prevent the coming of the son of Satan — the anti-Christ — and a potential apocalypse in this adaptation of a comic fantasy novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen play the lead roles, while John Hamm of Mad Men fame plays the archangel Gabriel, a character specially created for the six-part series, to be broadcast in 2019.

“It won’t be the war to end all wars, it will be the war to end everything,” says Tennant's demon in the first official teaser trailer that was released at New York Comic Con. “Welcome to the end times,” adds the angel playing Michael Sheen.

Based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, the show promises a curious mix of elements from sci-fi, fantasy, horror and comedy.

Written by Gaiman himself and directed by Douglas Mackinnon, the six-part series also stars Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy, Reece Shearsmith as William Shakespeare, Derek Jacobi as Metatron, Michael McKean as Witchfinder General Shadwell, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, Nick Offerman as a US ambassador, Josie Lawrence as the titular Agnes Nutter and Frances McDormand as the Voice of God.

Amazon has teamed up with the BBC for Good Omens, which will be available for streaming on Prime Video in 2019.

Watch the teaser here:

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 17:32 PM