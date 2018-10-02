Good Omens, American Gods creator Neil Gaiman signs exclusive deal with Amazon Studios

Author Neil Gaiman has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios to work exclusively on new series for Amazon Prime Video, following Good Omens and American Gods, reported Variety.

While Good Omens, based on Gaiman's novel of the same name, is preparing for its debut on Amazon Prime Video, season 2 for American Gods is in the works.

The announcement was made by head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke, who said that Gaiman was a "phenomenally talented writer, who creates worlds that are compelling, multi-dimensional and narratively unique", at an event in London.

Gaiman, on the other hand, said that his experience of working with Amazon for Good Omens convinced him to sign the contract with the studio. “They are smart, gloriously enthusiastic people, who weren’t afraid of Good Omens being different but who were as determined as I was to make something as unique and exciting as it is,” Variety quoted the author as saying.

The novel Good Omens, written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, revolves around the birth of the son of Satan, in a comic fashion. The show will feature Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm.

Fantasy drama series American Gods received critical acclaim since its premiere, especially for its performances and visual style.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 16:22 PM