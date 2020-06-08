Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to re-release in Dubai on 11 June

The COVID-19 pandemic had bought the entertainment industry to a standstill. With shoots coming to a halt and a complete lockdown, cinema lovers have been missing out on the fun of watching movies on the big screen.

Zee Studios International has planned to bring Raj Mehta's directorial Good Newwz produced by Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films back to cinema theaters in Dubai.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and, Kiara Advani, the film is are all set for a re-release on 11 June in Dubai.

Kumar hopes that the comedy will spread cheer amid the current crisis, "Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again," said Akshay said in a statement.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO & Producer - Dharma Productions says, “For long, theatrical releases every week had been the reason for joy and celebrations for moviegoers and the film industries worldwide. Going through these unprecedented times, the possibility of theatre releases seemed like a distant dream. And today we are extremely excited and overjoyed to support Dubai, as it begins its journey to normalcy and open theatre viewing for the public. I am certain that Good Newwz will bring the right dose of entertainment on the big screen and hopeful respite for the people in Dubai.”

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 13:50:15 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.