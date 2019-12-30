Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's slice-of-life film earns Rs 64.99 cr over opening weekend

Akshay Kumar's comedy of errors Good Newwz, is scoring big on the box office. The film which opened to good numbers upon its release, minted Rs 21.78 cr on Saturday, Rs 26.65 crore on Sunday, thus charting its opening weekend collection to Rs 64.99 crore. Trade analysts note that the New Year celebrations will boost the collections and the film is expected to 'cross the Rs 100 crore mark before first week concludes.'

Also starring, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz earned Rs 16.43 crore in the international market within two days of theatrical release.

Check out the box office figures here

Earlier this year, Kumar opened about his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," as quoted by NDTV.

A slice-of-life comedy, Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Akshay and Diljeet's sperms get exchanged in an IVF clinic.

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan feature together onscreen after almost a decade. Good Newwzz is also Dosanjh's first film with Dharma Productions.

Directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film hit the theatres on 27 December.

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 12:24:52 IST