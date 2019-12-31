Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's comedy makes Rs 78.40 cr in four days

Good Newwz has garnered considerable numbers at the box office on its fourth day. The film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, has made Rs 13.41 crore on Monday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the figures on social media.

Adarsh adds the business of the film is expected to do well on 31 December and 1 January, 2020, given the occasions of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The film has made a total of Rs 78.40 crore in three days.

Check out the box office performance of Good Newwz

Though the film had collected bigger numbers on Sunday (Rs 25.65 crore) and Saturday (Rs 21.78 crore), the collections dipped on Monday owing to reduced ticket prices in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India.

A true blue comedy of errors, Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Akshay and Diljeet's sperms get exchanged in an In Vitro Fertility (IVF) clinic.

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan feature together onscreen after almost a decade. Good Newwzz is also Dosanjh's first film with Dharma Productions.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened up on his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film hit the theatres on 27 December.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 11:33:57 IST