Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's comedy makes 117.10 cr in six days

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. In its sixth day at cinemas, the film was able to make Rs 22.50 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 117.10 crore.

It was previously reported the comedy has been performing well across North Indian metropolitans and tier-2 cities.

Here are the latest box office figures

#GoodNewwz is 💯 Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz... Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 117.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Good Newwz follows two couples with the same last names, who are looking to have babies via in-vitro fertilisation. The story deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh's sperm is accidentally exchanged. The comedy has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.

Good Newwz marks the onscreen reunion of Khan and Kapoor after almost a decade. The two have previously worked together in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan. For Dosanjh, this film is his first Dharma project.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened up on his experience of reuniting with Khan, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film hit theatres on 27 December, 2019.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 11:57:52 IST